Uttarkashi Tunnel Disaster Day 16: A detailed timeline of rescue operations, unfolding day by day
Rescue teams face new challenges every day while digging the tunnel to rescue 41 trapped labourers in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel.
The operation to rescue 41 trapped labourers inside Uttrakashi's Silkyara tunnel may take a little longer time as the rescue teams are facing new challenges every day while digging the tunnel. A portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, cutting off the exit for the workers inside on Diwali eve.