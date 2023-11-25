Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: The rescue operation has again stopped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks. The rescue team who were trying to reach the trapped workers inside the collapsed tunnel stopped drilling on Friday again after their boring machine hit a new metal obstruction in rock debris. So far the rescuers have drilled through 46 meters (151 feet) and needed to excavate up to 12 meters (40 feet) more to create a passageway. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is supplying hot meals made of rice and lentils through a 6-inch (15-centimeter) pipe to the trapped workers. Besides oxygen is also being supplied through a separate pipe.

Most of the trapped workers are migrant laborers from across the country. Many of their families have traveled to the accident site, where they have camped out for days to get updates on the rescue effort and in hopes of seeing their relatives soon.

