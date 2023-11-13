Uttarkashi tunnel collapse news: A part of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapsed about 200 meters ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon on Sunday. The rescue operation to evacuate 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel is underway.

Also Read: ‘Pray to god, oxygen supplied through debris’: Rescue operation underway to save 40 workers in Uttarkashi tunnel Check Top 10 updates on Uttarkashi tunnel collapse here 1. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other teams engaged in the rescue operation at the site hopes to evacuate the 40 workers trapped by today evening. 2. Karamveer Singh, NDRF Assistant Commander said that plaster had been done for 200 meters from the starting point of the tunnel but there was no plaster beyond that, which became the main reason for this collapse. “Since yesterday, 10-15 meters more excavation has been done. People trapped inside have been given food and water. By this evening, we will make every effort to ensure that all these people come out safely," he told ANI. 3. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the site of the Uttarkashi Tunnel accident. "...The rescue operation and removal of debris are going on speedily... Food material has been sent inside... We are talking with experts... An investigation is going on... Our priority is that everyone is rescued safely…," he said.

4. Anshu Manish Khalko, Director, NHIDCL (National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), told ANI that the situation is better now. "The workers are safe... We are providing food and water...There are nearly 40 people inside...We are trying our best..," he said.

5. To clear the debris, large excavator machines are being brought in. Through walkie-talkies, workers who are stranded in the tunnel have been notified.

6. A state disaster response official, Durgesh Rathodi told news agency AFP, “About 40 to 41 workers are trapped inside. Oxygen is being supplied through the debris, but more rubble is coming down as rescuers try to remove the obstruction."

7. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to enquire about the rescue efforts being carried out.

8. The collapsed tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project.

9. According to the District Emergency Operation Centre, the labourers are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

10. About 160 personnel of agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are trying to rescue the trapped labourers.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.