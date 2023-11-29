Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: ‘From yoga to walk’, rescued workers tell how they survived for 17 days
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: The 41 workers who were trapped in the tunnel have been rescued and are now under observation in a hospital. They will be taken to AIIMS-Rishikesh before returning home.
After being trapped for 17 days inside a tunnel, the trapped workers have finally been rescued by the efforts of multiple-agencies, including the Indian Army. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who monitored the entire operation for the past 17 days, said the health of all the workers is 'fine'. A prolonged rescue operation came to an end on Tuesday night (28 November) when a team of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF personnel rescued the workers between 7:45 pm to 9 pm.