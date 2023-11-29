After being trapped for 17 days inside a tunnel, the trapped workers have finally been rescued by the efforts of multiple-agencies, including the Indian Army. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who monitored the entire operation for the past 17 days, said the health of all the workers is 'fine'. A prolonged rescue operation came to an end on Tuesday night (28 November) when a team of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF personnel rescued the workers between 7:45 pm to 9 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rescue workers on Wednesday shared the experience they underwent inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Several workers said they 'never lost hope'. Saba Ahmed, a worker from Bihar said that though they were stuck in the tunnel for days, they did not feel any fear or nervousness.

"We were like brothers, we were together. We used to take a stroll in the tunnel after dinner. I used to tell them to do morning walks and yoga," Ahmed said.

Vishal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said, “The initial few hours were difficult because we felt suffocated. But soon after, contact was made with people outside and everything slowly became normal".

"We never lost hope... I am absolutely fine. All of us are fine and I am thankful to everyone for evacuating us safely," he added.

Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe, who has been supervising the rescue efforts praised the workers for showing courage. " The courage shown by the 41 workers demonstrates that one should never lose hope. Difficulties do come in life," Khukbe said.

All the 41 workers rescued from the tunnel have been kept under observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur. They will likely be taken to AIIMS-Rishikesh before allowing them to go back to their homes.

