Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: The ordeals of 41 trapped labourers in Uttarkashi's tunnel ended on Tuesday. The 41 construction workers got trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on the morning of the Diwali festival, that is, 12 November this year. However, on 28 November, all the trapped construction workers emerged dazed and smiling after the prolonged rescue operation that overcame several setbacks. Locals, relatives, and government officials erupted in joy, set off firecrackers, and shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai" — Hindi for “Long live mother India — as happy workers walked out after receiving a brief checkup by doctors. Officials hung garlands around their necks as the crowd cheered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to each trapped labourers on the phone. The Prime Minister raised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers. The mission has set an "example of humanity and teamwork," he added.
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Anand Mahindra praises ‘rathole miners’ for successful operation
Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra praised the 'rathole miners' who could save the 41 trapped labourers inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel. Mahindra wrote, "And after all the sophisticated drilling equipment, it’s the humble ‘rathole miners’ who make the vital breakthrough! It’s a heartwarming reminder that at the end of the day, heroism is most often a case of individual effort & sacrifice".
‘No one critical’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami after successful rescue operation of 41 workers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said none of the 41 labourers rescued from an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarkashi district was in a critical condition.
"All of them were healthy. They crawled out of the passage rather than being carried on stretchers," he said.
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Trapped labourers gave almonds to rescue workers
Feroze Qureshi and Monu Kumar, experts in the rat-hole mining technique, were the first to meet the 41 labourers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel. Qureshi from Delhi and Kumar from Uttar Pradesh were part of a 12-member team of rat-hole mining technique experts who were called on Sunday to do the drilling.
Qureshi said as soon they reached the last portion of the rubble, the labourers thanked and hugged him. "They (the labourers) gave me almonds and asked my name. Soon, our other colleagues joined us," he said
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: 'Human workers triumphed over machinery,' says global media
Global media hailed the Uttarkashi tunnel's rescue operation. "Human labour triumphed over machinery as the specialists managed to manually drill through the final 12 metres of rubble to reach the men," British daily 'The Guardian' reported.
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Who were the 41 trapped labourers inside Silkyara tunnel
The 41 trapped workers were from Jaharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.
Their names include Viswajit Kumar, Subodh Kumar, Rajendra Bedia, Sukram, Tinku Sardar, Gunodhar, Sameer, Ravindra, Ranjeet, Mahadev, Bhukttu Murmu, Jamra Oraon, Vijay Horo, Ganapati - all from Jharkhand, Gabbar Singh Negi, and Pushkar - both from Uttarakhand, Saba Ahmed, Sonu Sah, Virendra Kiskoo, and Sushil Kumar - all from Bihar, Manir Talukdar, Sevik Pakhera, and Jaydev Parmanik - all from West Bengal, Akhilesh Kumar, Ankit, Ram Milan, Satya Dev, Santosh, Jai Prakash, Ram Sundar, and Manjit - all from Uttar Pradesh, Tapan Mandal, Bhagwan Batra, Viseshar Naik, Raju Naik, and Dhiren - all from Odisha, Sanjay and Ram Prasad from Assam, and Vishal from Himachal Pradesh.
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: PM Modi speaks to rescued workers
Hours after the safe evacuation of 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the rescued men over the phone.
