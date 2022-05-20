Utterly untrue: Elon Musk denies report he sexually harassed flight attendant

Utterly untrue: Elon Musk denies report he sexually harassed flight attendant1 min read . 12:10 PM IST
- Elon Musk's SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant, accoridng to a report
Billionaire Elon Musk has rejected cliams in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016. A report by Buisness Insider claimed that Musk's SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.
The report quoted an anonymous person who said she was a friend of the flight attendant. The friend had provided a statement as part of the private settlement process, according to the article.
Elon Musk denounce the news report as “utterly untrue" and politically motivated.
"I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me 'exposed' – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened," Musk tweeted.
The tech titan is in the midst of a contentious effort to buy Twitter Inc , said he would vote Republican instead of Democrat, predicting a "dirty tricks campaign against me" would follow.
Yesterday, Musk tweeted: "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech."
"And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue," Musk added in another tweet.
He also tweeted that the article was meant to interfere with the Twitter acquisition.
