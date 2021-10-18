Uttrakhand: IMD issues ‘Red Alert’ for heavy rainfall in this district. Details here1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
- District administration of Chamoli has decided to halt the Badrinath Yatra as a precautionary measure.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high speed winds (60-70 kmph) for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainitalk Champawat, Dehradun Tehri and Pauri.
Administrations of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudrparayag districts have been asked to be extra careful and the district administration of Chamoli has decided to halt the Badrinath Yatra as a precautionary measure.
The Chamoli district administration also banned all trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and the entire forest area of Gopeshwar till October 19.
Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said visitors are advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather condition improves.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that all arrangements have been made, and alerts have been issued. “I have spoken with Chief Secretary and all DMs-SSPs
Meanwhile, most educational institutions across Uttarakhand will remain closed on Monday while there will be a ban on trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state till Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Met department.
The orders for closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadi centres, were issued on Sunday by the district administrations following a heavy rain alert issued for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Monday.
