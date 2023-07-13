₹heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Uttarakhand these days, three people drowned in the Khoh River Pauri district on Tuesday night, said police. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has recovered the body of one of the victims -- Muhammad Israr (35), a resident of Kiratpur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district
Many routes in the state, including national highways, have been closed due to landslides following incessant rains, affecting normal life as well as the Chardham Yatra. The Badrinath National Highway in the Chamoli district has been closed at five places between Chamoli and Joshimath due to landslides.
The State Emergency Operation Center stated that the Yamunotri National Highway is blocked due to landslides at Dharasu and Kalyani, while the Gangotri Highway is also closed between Pakodanala and Dharali due to debris.
The Border Roads Organization is trying to clear the debris and open the road. Rudraprayag Highway is also closed due to landslides in Sirobgarh.
Incessant rainfall causes havoc in parts of Manali | Video
91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews flood situation | Watch
Rainfall activities slightly reducing: Official
Vikram Singh, Meteorological Director Uttarakhand has that the rain activity has seemingly decreased. “...On the 13th July, the rainfall activities seem to be slightly reducing. Still, most of the places are receiving light to moderate rain...As far as heavy rainfall on 13th July is concerned, there is a possibility in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. One or two locations in these districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. We are issuing a Yellow Warning for 13th July. There is not much activity on the 14th, only light to moderate rainfall. Only a few areas in Kumaon region can receive heavy rainfall...On 15-16, the activity will gain strength again. So, on 15, 16 and 17 there can be heavy to very rainfall at some locations in most of the districts. From the 15th, we will issue an Orange alert..." he said.
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects flood-affected areas in Haridwar | Watch video
Uttarakhand Weather Update: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects flood affected in various districts of Haridwar. He reviewed relief and rescue works in these areas.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami ensures full availability of food in affected areas
Uttarakhand flood update: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation after excessive rainfall in the state and the disaster relief and rescue operations with senior officials at the Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat, Dehradun.
The CM directed to keep a constant watch on the situation and provide immediate relief to the affected. CM Dhami said that it should be ensured that the affected have full availability of food and other essential materials.
IMD issues orange alert in Uttarakhand from July 15
“#OrangeAlert: #Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 15th to 17th July," IMD said in a tweet.
Rainfall alert! Uttarakhand on red alert
“#RedAlert: #Uttarakhand is under a red alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) during 13th to 14th July, 2023," IMD tweeted.
‘Taking all necessary steps to help people’: CM Dhami on flood situation in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand floods: “There is severe waterlogging in Haridwar. The city has come to a standstill. We are taking all necessary steps to help people", says Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM on relief work amid heavy flood situation.
Uttarakhand: Breach in Sonali River raises threat of floods in Haridwar's Laksar town
Uttarakhand Weather Live Update: Amid persistent rainfall and a breach in the Sonali River dam has raised a threat of floods in the Laksar town of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, officials said on Wednesday.
CM Dhami reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand | Watch
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews flood situation in the state from a control room set up in Dehradun.
‘Centre must help states in…’: Harish Rawat
"There should be a proper water drainage system in the urban areas including those in mountainous regions as well. Centre must help states is tackling landslides," says Congress leader Harish Rawat on flooding and landslides in hilly states. (PTI)
Uttarakhand CM holds meeting with senior officials on weather situation
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds an important meeting with senior officials at the CM residence to review the situation in the state in the wake of incessant rainfall.
Uttarakhand: House destroyed due to heavy rain in Uttarkashi | Watch video
Uttarakhand Weather Live Update: As per information by the Uttarkashi district administration, an apple orchard and a residential house have been destroyed due to heavy rains in Mori Natwad area of the district. The administration team has left to take stock of the damage.
Uttarakhand CM asks people to avoid unneccesary travel
Uttarakhand Weather: In view of the incessant rains in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the people of the state as well as the pilgrims to avoid unnecessary travel. CM has instructed the District Magistrates of all the thirteen districts as well as the SDRF to be on high alert: CMO (ANI)
Vikram Singh, Meteorological Director Uttarakhand says, "...On the 13th July, the rainfall activities seem to be slightly reducing. Still, most of the places are receiving light to moderate rain...As far as heavy rainfall on 13th July is concerned, there is a possibility in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. One or two locations in these districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. We are issuing a Yellow Warning for 13th July. There is not much activity on the 14th, only light to moderate rainfall. Only a few areas in Kumaon region can receive heavy rainfall...On 15-16, the activity will gain strength again. So, on 15, 16 and 17 there can be heavy to very rainfall at some locations in most of the districts. From the 15th, we will issue an Orange alert..." (ANI)
Uttarakhand Weather Live Updates: Rescue operation on
The SDRF team received information that people are stranded at many places due to waterlogging in the Laksar area. Acting on the information, the SDRF's flood rescue team reached the spot with rafts and other equipment and carried out a quick rescue operation, moving several families trapped in the rising waters to a safe location.
The SDRF's rescue mission was ongoing at Main Bazaar, Laksar Basedi Road and Adarsh Colony and other waterlogged areas.
A similar flood-like situation is also being witnessed in Delhi as Yamuna River water enters homes and roads. Check Delhi weather updates here.
Uttarakhand govt issues helpline numbers
“Our government has issued disaster relief numbers to help the citizens of Uttarakhand stranded in different places of the state and Himachal Pradesh. For any help, you can contact on the following numbers - 9411112985, 01352717380, 01352712685. Apart from this, you can also message on WhatsApp number- 9411112780," CM Dhami said.
Visuals of Uttarakhand weather
Uttarakhand Weather Live Updates: As an intense spell of monsoon rain continued over the northwestern Himalayan region numerous roads were blocked and several people were stuck due to landslides.
