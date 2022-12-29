Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Mandaviya asks CDSCO to probe matter, samples sent for testing

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday directed Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan following consumption of India-made cough syrup.
The cough syrup--Dok1 Max-- is manufactured by Noida-based pharma company Marion Biotech. It is a licensed manufacturer and exports the syrup and tablets to Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry on Wednesday claimed that at least 18 children in the country have died after consuming Doc-1 Max syrup, manufactured by Marion Biotech.
“Regarding reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup made by Indian company Marion Biotech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since 27th December," Mandaviya said in a post on Twitter.
“Immediately on receipt of the information, a joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida facility was carried out by UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team. Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," Mandaviya said.
Samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing unit and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh, the minister added.
The incident comes close on the heels of a similar case in Gambia, where deaths of 66 children were linked to consumption of India-made cough syrups, which was manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The Indian government has, however, denied the allegations.
