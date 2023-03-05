Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Process underway to cancel license of Marion Biotech, says official

Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Process underway to cancel license of Marion Biotech, says official1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- All production of drugs and other activities at the firm's campus in Sector 67 here have also been stopped completely, Gautam Buddh Nagar drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.
The process has been initiated for cancellation of the drug license of pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, which is allegedly linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan who consumed their cough syrup in December 2022, officials here said on Sunday.
