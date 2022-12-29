Uzbek deaths linked to Indian drug firm1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Uzbekistan said the children died after consuming Doc-1 Max syrup made by Noida-based Marion Biotech, and withdrew the product from all stores.
New Delhi: The government on Thursday ordered a probe into the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, allegedly from drinking Indian-made cough syrup. Uzbekistan said the children died after consuming Doc-1 Max syrup made by Noida-based Marion Biotech, and withdrew the product from all stores.