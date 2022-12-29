Uzbek deaths linked to Indian drug firm

Uzbekistan’s health ministry said on its website, “We reported the occurrence of side effects in children as a result of taking the drug Doc-1 Max in the city of Samarkand. Tablets and syrup Doc-1 Max manufactured by the Indian company ’Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd’ in our country were registered in 2012 and went on sale in the same year. To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}