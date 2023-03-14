Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Centre alerts pharma companies against Maya Chemtech's propylene2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- The instruction by the government came after the Delhi-based firm supplied the excipient to Marion Biotech which was allegedly linked to the cough syrup deaths of children in Uzbekistan
The Central government on Tuesday informed Parliament that the licensing authorities of all States and Union Territories are alerted about directing pharmaceutical firms to not use propylene glycol supplied by Maya Chemtech India Pvt Ltd. The instruction by the government came after the Delhi-based firm supplied the excipient to Marion Biotech which was allegedly linked to the cough syrup deaths of children in Uzbekistan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×