The Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh has provided the results of 30 drug sample tests thus far. Of those, 24 samples of drugs or raw materials were "not of standard quality". Additionally, 22 of these samples were deemed to be adulterated or fake, as per Section 17A and 17B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940. This classification indicates that these drugs could result in severe harm to patients.

