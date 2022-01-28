VA Nageswaran is India's new chief economic adviser; assumes charge

VA Nageswaran is India's new chief economic adviser; assumes charge1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
- Dr V Anantha Nageswaran has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India, and in Singapore and has published extensively
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, who was appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor by the government, assumed the charge today, finance ministry said in a statement. Nageswaran succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.
Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, who was appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor by the government, assumed the charge today, finance ministry said in a statement. Nageswaran succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.
Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India, and in Singapore and has published extensively.
Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India, and in Singapore and has published extensively.
He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.
He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.
He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
Nageswaran has been a Mint columnist and has co-authored the books ‘Economics of Derivatives,’ ‘Derivatives,’ ‘Can India grow?’ and “The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures."
Nageswaran has been a Mint columnist and has co-authored the books ‘Economics of Derivatives,’ ‘Derivatives,’ ‘Can India grow?’ and “The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!