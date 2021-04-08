OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vacancy in high-quality office buildings rise, but rentals stable: report

NEW DELHI: If you invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), you may not need to worry about the impact of the pandemic on high-quality office buildings in the short to medium term. While vacancies have been rising, rentals have remained stable because of limited supply of Grade A office space for the next few years.

Given that most firms continue to follow the work from home model, vacancies in office buildings rose 14.9% in the January-March 2021 quarter from 14% in the previous quarter, according to a JLL India report.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

While office building vacancy is at 15% at the pan-India level, in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune this number is in single digits.

"...reduction of headline rents is not a popular phenomenon and rents are expected to remain range-bound in the short to medium term," the report said.

Landlords, however, have been flexible and accommodative to demands of occupiers. They have raised rent-free periods, reduced rental escalation, and offered fully furnished offices to close the deals.

The leasing momentum in the upcoming quarters will depend on the time taken to contain the second wave of covid-19. But a few developments are positive. “The increasing attendance in offices across the major markets before the second COVID-19 wave bears testimony to the confidence and commitment of corporates to get back to working from the office," according to the report.

The overall office market in the country witnessed a net absorption decrease of 33% sequentially in Q1 2021, with 5.53 million square feet leased during January-March 2021, according to the report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The track and trace mechanism proposed by the partnership is similar to the Indian drug regulator’s suggested mechanism for tracking and tracing of key drugs using a bar code system.Premium Premium

Drugmakers come together to modernize India's pharma infrastructure

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
On the supply side, a total of 53,037 units were launched across the country during Jan-Mar. (Photo: Mint)Premium Premium

Home sales rise 12% sequentially in Jan-Mar quarter: report

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Noida, India - April 07, 2021: A health worker collecting a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, April 07, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) Premium Premium

Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad: What is allowed, what is not?

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
We may not be able to fully catch up with China therefore we are trying to develop a relationship with Western nations to see how best we can get support from them during peace time, at least, to overcome these deficiencies, Defense Chief General Bipin Rawat saidPremium Premium

India seeks US help as China-backed hacks threaten military

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST

On a year-on-year basis, net absorption in Q1 2021 stood at 64% of the levels witnessed in Q1 2020.

Net absorption includes fresh leasing in existing buildings and pre-commitments in the buildings that are getting operational in the quarter. It excludes exits or terminations, churns, renewals, and pre-commitments in future supply.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR accounted for nearly 80% of the net absorption during the quarter. Moreover, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR were the two markets that witnessed an increase in net absorption when compared to Q4 2020.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout