'Vacate beds, don't unnecessarily overstay in hospitals', says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday requested Covid-19 patients not to 'unnecessarily' overstay at the hospitals and asked them to vacate the beds.

The Karnataka CM visited a Covid war room in Bengaluru and took the information regarding hospital beds, oxygen facility and status of essential drugs used during coronavirus treatment on Tuesday.

"What is the need for the 332 patients to remain in the hospital for 30 days? They should vacate the beds. There are 503 patients in the hospital for 20 days. This way people who are staying in the hospital unnecessarily should go home," CM Yediyurappa said.

The CM said the Covid War Room has generated information about those patients who can avail treatment at home but were staying put in the hospital depriving serious patients from getting treatment.

Yediyurappa told media at least 503 people are in the hospital despite advice of doctors for their discharge. He suggested that patients should be told that the treatment was over and they should go home paving the way for admission of serious ones.

Hailing the Covid War Room management, Yediyurappa said it is a model in the country as the data are perfect giving every detail on a real time basis about the number of people admitted, for how long they are there and the availability of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

"We are operating this war room in a systematic manner, which probably cannot be seen anywhere in the country," the he said.

The Chief Minister's visit to Covid War Room came after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that there was a bed booking scam in private hospitals where a few War Room staff colluded with the hospitals and civic officials to block the government quota of beds. Those beds were 'sold' to the needy for a hefty bribe somewhere between ₹50,000 to over Rs1 lakh, he had alleged.

A few people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. With an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the demand for hospital beds has gone up significantly leading to the shortage of beds, oxygen and drugs such as Remdesivir at many places.

Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683. The state reported 596 deaths 32,188 yesterday. At present, Karnataka's cumulative fatalities has surged to 19,372, and recoveries have increased to 13,83,285.









