Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors
File Photo: The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken some medicines on Saturday night as she was having chestpain and slept in her house

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

1 min read . 10:48 PM IST PTI

She is the second person, who had taken COVID-19 vaccination, to have died in the state after complaining of chest pain

Hyderabad: A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacher who was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, died after complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal district in Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacher who was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, died after complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal district in Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.

The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken some medicines on Saturday night as she was having chestpain and slept in her house at Shayampeta on the outskirts of Warangal. She was found dead on Sunday morning, they said.

Her body was shifted to state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, for postmortem and samples were also collected there and sent for testing to ascertain the cause of death, its Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy said.

She is the second person, who had taken COVID-19 vaccination, to have died in the state after complaining of chest pain. Earlier, a 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district died on January 20 but a health official had said preliminary findings suggested it was unrelated to the vaccination.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

