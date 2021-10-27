Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for Covaxin to travel abroad

Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for Covaxin to travel abroad

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India
2 min read . 10:56 AM IST Reuters

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said after a meeting on Tuesday that its independent experts had sought 'additional clarifications' from Covaxin maker

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization will approve the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back.

Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization will approve the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back.

Like Sugathan, millions of Indians have taken Covaxin and many have complained of travel struggles as the vaccine has not been recognised for international travel by several countries.

Like Sugathan, millions of Indians have taken Covaxin and many have complained of travel struggles as the vaccine has not been recognised for international travel by several countries.

"I cannot continue to remain idle here any further," said 57-year-old Sugathan, who returned to Pandalam village in Kerala in January to be with his family after missing his father's funeral last year when the pandemic disrupted flights.

"I cannot continue to remain idle here any further," said 57-year-old Sugathan, who returned to Pandalam village in Kerala in January to be with his family after missing his father's funeral last year when the pandemic disrupted flights.

"I had the option of going to Saudi and taking (additional doses of) Covishield after a four-day institutional quarantine, but I was not sure of its implications on my health," said Sugathan, referring to AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"I had the option of going to Saudi and taking (additional doses of) Covishield after a four-day institutional quarantine, but I was not sure of its implications on my health," said Sugathan, referring to AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"If the Covaxin approval does not come, I will take the risk of going and taking a Saudi-approved vaccine," he added, sitting in his spacious two-storey house fronted by paddy fields.

"If the Covaxin approval does not come, I will take the risk of going and taking a Saudi-approved vaccine," he added, sitting in his spacious two-storey house fronted by paddy fields.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said after a meeting on Tuesday that its independent experts had sought "additional clarifications" from Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for a final assessment on Nov. 3.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said after a meeting on Tuesday that its independent experts had sought "additional clarifications" from Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for a final assessment on Nov. 3.

The global agency has been deliberating on data supplied by Bharat Biotech since early July but has said it cannot "cut corners" in making a decision.

The global agency has been deliberating on data supplied by Bharat Biotech since early July but has said it cannot "cut corners" in making a decision.

Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally and would complicate travel plans for Indians who have taken it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Meet Indian-origin Anita Anand, Canada's new defence mi ...

Premium

India's Covid deaths rise by 585; Kerala accounts for n ...

Premium

Indians paid ₹263 billion in foreign exchange fees in ...

Premium

Thailand prepares to welcome back tourists after devast ...

Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally and would complicate travel plans for Indians who have taken it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Meet Indian-origin Anita Anand, Canada's new defence mi ...

Premium

India's Covid deaths rise by 585; Kerala accounts for n ...

Premium

Indians paid ₹263 billion in foreign exchange fees in ...

Premium

Thailand prepares to welcome back tourists after devast ...

Rajan Pallivadakethil Unnunni, 59, who worked in Kuwait as a welder for two decades before flying to India late last year, has been unable to go back as Kuwait does not recognise Covaxin.

Rajan Pallivadakethil Unnunni, 59, who worked in Kuwait as a welder for two decades before flying to India late last year, has been unable to go back as Kuwait does not recognise Covaxin.

He is now struggling to repay his $20,000 bank loan selling chicken at a small stall in Kerala and making $4 a day.

He is now struggling to repay his $20,000 bank loan selling chicken at a small stall in Kerala and making $4 a day.

"If I cannot go back to Kuwait, I will not be able to repay the loan and complete the education of my children," said Rajan, seated on a plastic stool in front of his shop.

"If I cannot go back to Kuwait, I will not be able to repay the loan and complete the education of my children," said Rajan, seated on a plastic stool in front of his shop.

"I can buy a ticket to Kuwait only if the Kuwait government app shows a green signal."

"I can buy a ticket to Kuwait only if the Kuwait government app shows a green signal."

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!