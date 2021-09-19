Vaccinated? Check out these uncommon symptoms that need urgent attention

1 min read.Updated: 19 Sep 2021, 08:47 AM ISTLivemint
Centre said that if an individual faces nine new symptoms within 20 days of Covid vaccination, then they will need urgent attention
In case of minor adverse effects such as injection site pain, tenderness, malaise, pyrexia, etc., paracetamol may be used to alleviate the symptoms
The Central government has listed new symptoms that a Covid-19 vaccinated person might feel and will require immediate attention. While symptoms like body ache, fever, nausea are common side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination. However, if an individual faces any of the following new symptoms within 20 days of vaccination, then they will need urgent attention.
According to the Centre, there are 9 uncommon symptoms that some people migh face post-vaccination. These include:
Covishield: Some mild symptoms may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia, nausea. Very rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination with this vaccine, according to the union health ministry.
Covaxin: Some mild symptoms AEFIs may occur like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and injection site swelling. No other vaccine-related serious adverse effects have been reported, as per the ministry's website.
Which drug should be taken to minimize the adverse effects of this vaccine?