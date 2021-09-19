Vaccinated? Check out these uncommon symptoms that need urgent attention

The Central government has listed new symptoms that a Covid-19 vaccinated person might feel and will require immediate attention. While symptoms like body ache, fever, nausea are common side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination. However, if an individual faces any of the following new symptoms within 20 days of vaccination , then they will need urgent attention.

According to the Centre, there are 9 uncommon symptoms that some people migh face post-vaccination. These include:

Breathing issues

Chest pain

Pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet

Vomiting or continuous abdominal pain

Seizures

Scars where the vaccine was injected

Blurred vision

Weakness in any parts of the body

Severe or persistent headache

Immediate and delayed side effects of Covid-19 vaccines

Covishield: Some mild symptoms may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia, nausea. Very rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination with this vaccine, according to the union health ministry.

Covaxin: Some mild symptoms AEFIs may occur like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and injection site swelling. No other vaccine-related serious adverse effects have been reported, as per the ministry's website.

Which drug should be taken to minimize the adverse effects of this vaccine?

In case of minor adverse effects such as injection site pain, tenderness, malaise, pyrexia, etc., paracetamol may be used to alleviate the symptoms.

Meanwhile, India has administered 80.33 crore Covid-19 vaccines as of September 19. On Saturday, more than 85.2 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, on September 17, India created a world record by vaccinating 2.5 crore individuals in a single day.

