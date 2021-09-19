Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vaccinated? Check out these uncommon symptoms that need urgent attention

Vaccinated? Check out these uncommon symptoms that need urgent attention

Premium
Covid vaccination: India has administered 80.33 crore Covid-19 vaccines as of September 19
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Livemint

  • Centre said that if an individual faces nine new symptoms within 20 days of Covid vaccination, then they will need urgent attention
  • In case of minor adverse effects such as injection site pain, tenderness, malaise, pyrexia, etc., paracetamol may be used to alleviate the symptoms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central government has listed new symptoms that a Covid-19 vaccinated person might feel and will require immediate attention. While symptoms like body ache, fever, nausea are common side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination. However, if an individual faces any of the following new symptoms within 20 days of vaccination, then they will need urgent attention.

The Central government has listed new symptoms that a Covid-19 vaccinated person might feel and will require immediate attention. While symptoms like body ache, fever, nausea are common side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination. However, if an individual faces any of the following new symptoms within 20 days of vaccination, then they will need urgent attention.

According to the Centre, there are 9 uncommon symptoms that some people migh face post-vaccination. These include:

According to the Centre, there are 9 uncommon symptoms that some people migh face post-vaccination. These include:

  • Breathing issues
  • Chest pain
  • Pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet
  • Vomiting or continuous abdominal pain
  • Seizures
  • Scars where the vaccine was injected
  • Blurred vision
  • Weakness in any parts of the body
  • Severe or persistent headache

  • Breathing issues
  • Chest pain
  • Pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet
  • Vomiting or continuous abdominal pain
  • Seizures
  • Scars where the vaccine was injected
  • Blurred vision
  • Weakness in any parts of the body
  • Severe or persistent headache

Immediate and delayed side effects of Covid-19 vaccines

Immediate and delayed side effects of Covid-19 vaccines

Covishield: Some mild symptoms may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia, nausea. Very rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination with this vaccine, according to the union health ministry.

Covishield: Some mild symptoms may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia, nausea. Very rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination with this vaccine, according to the union health ministry.

Covaxin: Some mild symptoms AEFIs may occur like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and injection site swelling. No other vaccine-related serious adverse effects have been reported, as per the ministry's website.

Covaxin: Some mild symptoms AEFIs may occur like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and injection site swelling. No other vaccine-related serious adverse effects have been reported, as per the ministry's website.

Which drug should be taken to minimize the adverse effects of this vaccine?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Which drug should be taken to minimize the adverse effects of this vaccine?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In case of minor adverse effects such as injection site pain, tenderness, malaise, pyrexia, etc., paracetamol may be used to alleviate the symptoms.

In case of minor adverse effects such as injection site pain, tenderness, malaise, pyrexia, etc., paracetamol may be used to alleviate the symptoms.

Meanwhile, India has administered 80.33 crore Covid-19 vaccines as of September 19. On Saturday, more than 85.2 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country.

Meanwhile, India has administered 80.33 crore Covid-19 vaccines as of September 19. On Saturday, more than 85.2 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, on September 17, India created a world record by vaccinating 2.5 crore individuals in a single day.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, on September 17, India created a world record by vaccinating 2.5 crore individuals in a single day.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!