Vaccinating associates in supply chain is CSR, but not employees: Govt

In response to queries from the industry, the ministry has taken the view that CSR spending could cover the cost of vaccinating those in the supply chain of a business and the local community which would not only contribute to the society but also help keep the business’ operations from any disruption due to covid-19 infections. “However, this does not cover the company’s own employees as spending on employees is not the philosophy of CSR," explained the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The move would enable corporations with many small suppliers especially in the informal sector to extend vaccination to their workers.