NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul on Thursday said that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have disabilities.

“I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with COVID SOPs," he said during a press briefing.

Now, differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid vaccine at home.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry officials today said the country is still in the midst of the second wave of Covid even though the number of daily new cases are declining.

However, they added, 62.73% of total infections reported last week were from Kerala alone, which is the only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases.

Thirty-three districts in the country are now reporting over 10% weekly positivity rate, while 23 are recording between 5-10%, the officials said.

Under Covid guidelines for the upcoming festival season, mass gatherings has to be avoided in containment zones and in districts with over 5% positivity rate.

On the vaccination drive, they said as much as 66% of the country's adult population has been given at least one jab and 23% are fully vaccinated.

Announcing further ramping up of the vaccination drive, they said that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will administered the doses at their home.

In May this year, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) had recommended the proposal by a Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) for elderly and differently-abled citizens.

The NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens followed a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the vaccination centres nearer to homes.

The Technical Expert Committee’s recommendations were aimed to ensure vaccination of senior citizens and differently-abled population having limited mobility due to their physical condition. The recommendations were in response to the need to increase access by bringing vaccination services closer to the community while maintaining all necessary precautions and safety measures.

