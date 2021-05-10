The CM also directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage medical oxygen and said that it is the first time in the country that the life-saving gas is being supplied with the help of Air Force planes and trains
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday said vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the state government is providing free vaccine without discrimination.
