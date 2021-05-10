Subscribe
Home >News >India >Vaccination biggest weapon in fight against Covid: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Vaccination biggest weapon in fight against Covid: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:29 PM IST PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday said vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the state government is providing free vaccine without discrimination.

The CM also directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage medical oxygen and said that it is the first time in the country that the life-saving gas is being supplied with the help of Air Force planes and trains, according to a statement.

“Vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the government is providing free vaccine without any discrimination," Adityanath said.

Adityanath further said till April 30, the state had 3.10 lakh active cases, which now stand at 2.25 lakh, a decline of 85,000.

He said due to early and aggressive tracing, testing and treatment, the number decreased by 85,000.

The UP chief minister also inspected a COVID vaccination centre for people above 18 years of age.

He held a review meeting with Gorakhpur and Basti division officials at BRD Medical College.

During the inspection of the Gorakhpur AIIMS, Adityanath gave instructions to start the 200-bed ward there immediately.

The UP CM directed the officials to ensure oxygen audit.

"Stern action should be taken against those indulging in black marketing," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

