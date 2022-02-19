Vaccination drive played key role in low severity in third wave: AIIMS chief

Vaccination drive played key role in low severity in third wave: AIIMS chief1 min read . 06:22 AM IST
The Instagram live session was organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi during an Instagram live session on Friday said that India's vaccination drive has been played important role in low severity during the third wave.
Guleria added, "If India is witnessing low severity of the third surge today, then extensive vaccination is one of the main reasons behind it."
Hailing India's vaccination drive, the AIIMS director said, "India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the global community. Right from research, production and distribution to successful administration, India has led the way."
He further said, "Every Indian is a COVID-19 warrior. It is the Jan Bhagidari coupled with visionary leadership and, community ownership that has led to the successful management of COVID-19 in India."
