Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Vaccination drive played key role in low severity in third wave: AIIMS chief

Vaccination drive played key role in low severity in third wave: AIIMS chief

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria.
1 min read . 06:22 AM IST Livemint

The Instagram live session was organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi during an Instagram live session on Friday said that India's vaccination drive has been played important role in low severity during the third wave.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi during an Instagram live session on Friday said that India's vaccination drive has been played important role in low severity during the third wave.

The Instagram live session was organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Instagram live session was organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Guleria added, "If India is witnessing low severity of the third surge today, then extensive vaccination is one of the main reasons behind it."

Guleria added, "If India is witnessing low severity of the third surge today, then extensive vaccination is one of the main reasons behind it."

Hailing India's vaccination drive, the AIIMS director said, "India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the global community. Right from research, production and distribution to successful administration, India has led the way."

Hailing India's vaccination drive, the AIIMS director said, "India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the global community. Right from research, production and distribution to successful administration, India has led the way."

He further said, "Every Indian is a COVID-19 warrior. It is the Jan Bhagidari coupled with visionary leadership and, community ownership that has led to the successful management of COVID-19 in India." 

He further said, "Every Indian is a COVID-19 warrior. It is the Jan Bhagidari coupled with visionary leadership and, community ownership that has led to the successful management of COVID-19 in India." 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!