The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement that India had augmented its drug availability throughout the Pandemic. CDSCO permitted the increase in number of Remdesivir manufacture site from 22 in March to 62 in June which increased the production capacity from 38 to 122 lakh vials per month. Similarly, Import of Liposomal Amphotericin was encouraged which saw the cumulative allocation rise from just 45,050 to 14.81 lakh. While cases are declining at present, States have been advised to maintain buffer stocks of drugs to address any future surge in Covid cases with stress on minimum 8 drugs identified by the Union Health Ministry: Enoxaparin, Methyl Prednisolone, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Tocilizumab (for COVID-19 treatment), Amphoterecin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole(for COVID associated Mucormycosis), Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) (for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)IS-C). The Union Health Ministry will facilitate procurement for North East States and UTs.

