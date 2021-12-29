The government said on Tuesday that both walk-in and online registration through CoWIN would be available for vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group, who would start getting doses against COVID-19 on January 3.

The Union government has said that both walk-in and registration through CoWIN will be available for vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged between 15-18 years from 3 January.

The announcement came after Union Health Secretary chaired a workshop through video conference to review the rollout of the vaccination programme for the children and the precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories.

The government has also announced that the children who are eligible for vaccination can register online on CoWIN platform from 1 January to receive the shots against Covid-19 starting from 3 January.

The Union Health Ministry also said that children aged between 15 to 18 who are eligible for vaccination from January 3 next year will only be administered doses of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for those between 12-18 years, sources had said.

The Union Government will share the supply schedule of Covaxin with all the states and UTs in the next few days.

Those with a birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category, according to a senior government official.

According to a health ministry statement, all established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group, beneficiaries are to wait for half-an-hour when they will be monitored for AEFI and will be eligible for the 2nd dose only after 28 days.

Meanwhile,the Union Health Secretary also highlighted that with regards to the administration of the precautionary dose, nine months must have elapsed since the administration of the second dose to make the beneficiary eligible.

