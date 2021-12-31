Vaccination for children: Registration for vaccination of children aged 15-18 years will begin tomorrow, Saturday (1st January 2022). The government has issued a detailed guidelines for vaccination to be started from 3 January.

All you need to know

Covid vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years will be started from 3rd January.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be administered on children.

All those aged 15 years or more (whose birth year is 2007 or before) will be able to register on Co-WIN.

Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

Children can also register onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

Time interval for second dose is fixed at 28 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 had announced vaccination for children and booster dose for frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidity. The decision came in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in parts of the world due to a new highly transmissible variant, Omicron.

