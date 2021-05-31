Vaccination may not immediately stop transmission, import of SARS-Cov2: WHO

NEW DELHI: Vaccination is unlikely to have an immediate effect on preventing importation and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus in between countries and among air travellers, a World Health Organization (WHO) panel has said.

The statement from the WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) for International Travel and Health (ITH) comes at a time when several countries including India are planning to use vaccine passports to allow people to enter their lands. The Indian government is working towards issuing digital covid-19 vaccination certificates that will be valid globally.

The WHO expert panel said that the availability of safe and effective covid-19 vaccines has greatly enhanced the world’s ability to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and end the acute phase of the pandemic. They have also raised great hope for re-opening travel and removing restrictions.

"Vaccination is, however, unlikely to have an immediate effect on preventing SARS-CoV-2 importation and transmission in receiving countries and transmission among air travellers for two reasons," the panel said. “First, research is still underway on the impact of vaccines on virus transmission, their efficacy and safety and the duration of the immunity they induce. Secondly, the currently limited supply of vaccines will not cover all countries from which travellers may originate," it said.

The covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on international travel and trade, particularly in the aviation sector. The WHO came up with the evidence after the Member States, air transport stakeholders and the public asked WHO for a critical review of the evidence for appropriate risk-based public health measures to mitigate the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to restore air travel and to help restart the aviation industry as a whole.

There are countries such as Belize, Croatia, Ecuador, Estonia, Georgia, Guatemala, Iceland, Montenegro, Poland, Seychelles, and Slovenia, that permit international travelers to enter the country and permit them to avoid mandatory quarantine if they possess full certification vaccination against covid-19. Some states in India such as Punjab and Odhisha have banned the entry of people from other states without a negative covid-19 test result or a vaccine certificate.

However, being vaccinated against covid-19 may not prevent transmission and 'vaccination passports' may not be an “effective strategy" for restarting travel. Some countries in the European Union have indicated that they are attempting to create a ‘vaccine passport’ for citizens that can be used for travelling, the WHO has not supported the idea.

"The purpose of vaccination in covid-19 is to decrease and prevent severe cases needing hospitalization and death. Milder infections are likely to happen which could be managed at home. The current set of vaccines being used in India are good at decreasing the severity of disease, but the effect on preventing infection is modest. Meaning infections would continue to happen albeit mild. Therefore, it is important that even after taking two doses of the vaccine covid-appropriate behaviour has to be continued," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"The data available at present indicate that changes in strain through mutation can dent the efficacy of the vaccine but does not eliminate it totally. Therefore, if a new variant was to be imported into the country, the transmission of infection is quite likely to happen, but the disease severity would be less - unless the new strain is able to totally evade the immune system," he said.

In India, more than 21.3 crores vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive.

