Vaccination may not immediately stop transmission, import of SARS-Cov2: WHO

"The purpose of vaccination in covid-19 is to decrease and prevent severe cases needing hospitalization and death. Milder infections are likely to happen which could be managed at home. The current set of vaccines being used in India are good at decreasing the severity of disease, but the effect on preventing infection is modest. Meaning infections would continue to happen albeit mild. Therefore, it is important that even after taking two doses of the vaccine covid-appropriate behaviour has to be continued," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).