'Vaccination on boat' programme launched in Sundarbans

Canning: The West Bengal government on Monday started the Covid-19 vaccination on boat programme on an island of Sundarbans and inoculated 150 people, most of whom are migrant labourers, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P Ulganathan said.

A boat carrying health officials reached Kumirmari island for the programme and it will be stationed there for five more days, he said.

"Vaccination coverage in islands is very less. A large number of labourers are left out of the vaccination scheme due to inaccessibility and difficulties in reaching out to them. This programme ensures inoculation at their doorstep to protect vulnerable sections," Ulganathan said.

Three more boats have been arranged for covering islands like Mousuni, Goramara and G Plot.

Soon all the islands will be covered, he said adding that sufficient vaccine doses have been made available for the programme.

According to the Sundarban Affairs Department of the state government, the area has 54 small and big islands.

