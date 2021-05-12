Subscribe
Home >News >India >In second wave hotspots, vaccination is down drastically

In second wave hotspots, vaccination is down drastically

Across India, the pace of vaccination has slowed down by 35%—from an average 2.9 million daily doses in April to 1.9 million a day in the first 10 days of May
2 min read . 06:26 AM IST Tanay Sukumar, Nikhil Rampal

Some of India’s worst-affected covid-19 hotspots have seen a severe slowdown in vaccinations this month, an analysis of district-level data shows, a development that may lead to more infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The top 20 cities with the most active cases have given 42% fewer shots a day in May than they did in April amid a crippling shortage of vaccine doses.

