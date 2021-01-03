Vaccine approval a decisive turning point in fight against coronavirus: PM Modi

New Delhi: Calling the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval to the two covid-19 vaccines “a decisive turning point" in the country’s fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nod is a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

“A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets. “It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India!," he said.

While Pune-based Serum Institute of India's Covishield is a version of the vaccine originally co-developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the one by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

“The development of Covaxin was truly a public private partnership (PPP). The evaluation of covaxin has resulted in several unique product characteristics including long term persistence of immune responses to multiple viral proteins, as opposed to only the spike protein, and has demonstrated broad spectrum neutralizing capability with heterologous SARS-CoV2 strains, thus potentially reducing or eliminating escape mutants," said Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech.

It has also shown to generate memory T cell responses, for its multiple epitopes, indicating longevity and a rapid antibody response to future infections. Its most critical characteristic is the demonstrated safety profile, which is significantly lower than several other vaccines with published data, he said.

“The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in “26,000" volunteers across India, this is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India," said Ella.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer reviewed scientific journals, he said.

The product development and clinical trial data thus far has generated 5 publications, which have been submitted to international peer reviewed journals. Four of these have been accepted and will be published soon. The publication of phase II trial data is undergoing the peer review process. As a part of our regulatory guidelines, all data has been submitted to the DCGI and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), said Ella.

The subject expert committee, tasked with vetting covid-19 vaccine proposals, has recommended granting emergency use authorization to Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield. The panel recommended “interim efficacy analysis for Covaxin"—developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The panel asked the Hyderabad-based drugmaker to expedite volunteer recruitment for its ongoing clinical trial.

The vaccination drive is expected to start anytime next week, according to the government and the pharma officials involved in the covid-19 vaccine manufacturing.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan after the approval of vaccines said in a series of tweets “it’s now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we’ve put in place for quick & equitable distribution of the vaccine Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines."

