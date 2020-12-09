Vaccine approval may happen in a few weeks: official

The Centre may approve some of the covid vaccine candidates in the next few weeks, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, adding India has sufficient cold chain infrastructure to inoculate the first priority group of 30 million people.

Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and NVX-CoV2373 also from SII are currently in various trial stages.

“Out of these, Covishield and Covaxin have also applied for emergency use authorization. This apart, a recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine by Biological E Ltd, mRNA-based HGCO 19 vaccine by Gennova, Pune; and an inactivated rabies vector platform vaccine by Bharat Biotech are in various stages of pre-clinical trials. The vaccine requires 2-3 doses in intervals of 3 to 4 weeks," Bhushan said.

“Every single Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated. Prioritized population groups include about 1 crore healthcare workers in both government and private healthcare facilities," he said.

After this comes 2 crore frontline workers (including personnel from state and central police departments, armed forces, home guard, civil defence organizations, disaster management volunteers and municipal workers), followed by about 27 crore people above 50 years and those with co-morbidities.

Institutional mechanisms at the level of states, districts and blocks are required to inspect and supervise the massive vaccination exercise, he added.

The government is already working on the vaccination programme in collaboration with states and Union territories. A new mobile app called Co-WIN will be used as a beneficiary management platform and record vaccination data.

Data on healthcare workers from across the country is being currently being uploaded on the Co-WIN platform to build a database.

The government is also strengthening cold chain infra. Existing 85,634 vaccine storage equipment at about 28,947 cold chain points are also capable of storing covid vaccines for the first set of 3 crore people, Bhushan said.





