Vaccine approval may happen in a few weeks: official

“Out of these, Covishield and Covaxin have also applied for emergency use authorization. This apart, a recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine by Biological E Ltd, mRNA-based HGCO 19 vaccine by Gennova, Pune; and an inactivated rabies vector platform vaccine by Bharat Biotech are in various stages of pre-clinical trials. The vaccine requires 2-3 doses in intervals of 3 to 4 weeks," Bhushan said.