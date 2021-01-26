Vaccine certificate to boost tourism sector

Vaccination certificates could inspire confidence, ease travel and boost domestic and international tourism, with several countries considering opening up tourism for vaccinated travellers.

“While the government has highlighted the importance of digitalizing and transforming the tourism offerings in India, a vaccine certificate will act as a confidence-booster among individuals to facilitate the movement of travellers and revive tourism sector," Piyush Tiwari, director (commercial and marketing) at the state-run India Tourism Development Corp. (ITDC) said.

“We believe that the kick-start of the vaccine drive in India will encourage travel without any hesitation. The vaccine certificate will build customer confidence and the agile measures taken for safe and healthy tourism will create the right ecosystem for both Indian and international tourists," he added.

India has granted emergency use authorization to two vaccines—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin, which are used in the ongoing vaccination drive. Similar campaigns are on in other countries as well. Before vaccines became available for covid, countries insisted on covid-negative certificates for incoming travellers. In India, some states have similar requirements, including Uttarakhand, which depends heavily on tourism.

However, several countries plan to implement ‘vaccination passports’ to facilitate faster movement, the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization Committee said. Given that the impact of vaccines in reducing transmission is yet to be known, and the current availability of jabs is limited, the committee recommended that countries do not require proof of vaccination from incoming travellers. The committee advised countries to implement coordinated, evidence-based measures for safe travel and to share with WHO experiences and best practices learned.

Those being vaccinated in India are getting a provisional certificate after receiving the first dose, and the final certificate is given only after the second dose. Various states are considering the vaccination certificates as a driver of the tourism industry that has suffered major losses in recent past. “The arrival of vaccines is a great relief; those vaccinated will be able to travel more confidently and would definitely lead to a rise in tourist numbers. However, as the vaccine is new, WHO concerns are also justified and is subject to study by medical experts. As of now, there is no provision to make vaccination mandatory for travelling to Rajasthan," said Alok Gupta, principal secretary, tourism in the Rajasthan government.

Some countries in the European Union have also indicated that they are attempting to create a ‘vaccine passport’ for its citizens that can be used for travelling.

