Vaccine certificate to boost tourism sector

Those being vaccinated in India are getting a provisional certificate after receiving the first dose, and the final certificate is given only after the second dose. Various states are considering the vaccination certificates as a driver of the tourism industry that has suffered major losses in recent past. “The arrival of vaccines is a great relief; those vaccinated will be able to travel more confidently and would definitely lead to a rise in tourist numbers. However, as the vaccine is new, WHO concerns are also justified and is subject to study by medical experts. As of now, there is no provision to make vaccination mandatory for travelling to Rajasthan," said Alok Gupta, principal secretary, tourism in the Rajasthan government.