Vaccine diplomacy: India to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield to Sri Lanka

Vaccine diplomacy: India to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield to Sri Lanka1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:17 AM IST
- India is expected to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka today
- Last week, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco
New Delhi: India is expected to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday. According to a report in PTI, the consignments are being sent to the island nation as a "gift" from India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during a virtual summit in September last that India will provide all possible support to the island nation to minimise the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
Covering 7000 km, three more Rafale jets land in India after flying non-stop from France1 min read . 07:07 AM IST
Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal
So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.
Last week, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco.
India is also sending coronavirus vaccines as commercial supplies to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
On 19 January, India had said it would send coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles and supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.