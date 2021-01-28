OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vaccine diplomacy: India to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield to Sri Lanka
A health worker checks COVID-19 vaccine Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as she prepares to start vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)
Vaccine diplomacy: India to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield to Sri Lanka

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:17 AM IST Staff Writer

  • India is expected to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka today
  • Last week, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco

New Delhi: India is expected to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday. According to a report in PTI, the consignments are being sent to the island nation as a "gift" from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during a virtual summit in September last that India will provide all possible support to the island nation to minimise the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Last week, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco.

India is also sending coronavirus vaccines as commercial supplies to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

On 19 January, India had said it would send coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles and supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.


