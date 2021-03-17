Vaccine diplomacy showcases quality of Indian products, says EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India’s vaccine diplomacy—supplying 58 million doses to 72 countries—has showcased the quality of Indian products and capabilities as much as its selfless outlook, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Describing India’s 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative as “people-centric diplomacy at work," Jaishankar in a statement to the Rajya Sabha said that: “To date, we have supplied ‘Made in India’ vaccines to 72 nations across geographies."

“In the truest sense, this has been people-centric diplomacy at work. The world sees not just the selfless outlook of India but also of the quality of our products and capabilities," the minister said.

India began exports of vaccine shortly after it began inoculating millions of frontline workers—doctors, nurses, health and sanitation workers besides security personnel—on 16 January. While some of the vaccine consignments have been sent as grants, most of the exports have been on a commercial basis. Indian manufactured Covishield vaccine—developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca—has been despatched to developed and developing countries alike.

New Delhi has also supplied vaccines to the UN under its Covax facility for distribution to countries in Africa and other parts of the world.

“In planning and executing Vaccine Maitri, we are naturally guided by a determination to make a difference at a difficult moment for global society," Jaishankar said.

“Our reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ has been reinforced in that process. So indeed has the faith in ‘Make in India.’ But more than the vaccines themselves, our policies and conduct have emerged as a source of strength for the stressed and vulnerable nations of the world. They can see that there is at least one major nation that truly believes in making vaccines accessible and affordable to others in dire need," the minister said.

The remarks could draw out the contrast with developed countries that have been seen as cornering vaccine supplies with poorer countries left waiting for their turn for inoculation against the pandemic.

In January, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed what he called the “catastrophic moral failure" on part of rich countries for stockpiling vaccines with no regard for poor countries as he denounced the “me-first" approach of the wealthier nations. He had also deplored vaccine manufacturers for seeking approval from rich nations rather than approaching WHO which could green light their global use.

India and South Africa have also been at the forefront of demanding at the WTO a waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), which would remove legal barriers for more countries and manufacturers to produce the vaccines.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also said that the government was keeping a close eye on the needs of the Indian public as vaccines were being sent abroad.

The availability of vaccines at home was being “continuously monitored" and requirements taken into account with an empowered committee overseeing the entire process, he said.

The minister also noted that in the early days of the pandemic breaking out, India had ferried its own citizens as well as those of other nations from the epicenter of the outbreak in China. Later too, when countries were falling short of paracetamol and hydroxyl chloroquine, India had supplied 150 nations with these two drugs as well as personal protection equipment kits, masks and other protection necessities.

