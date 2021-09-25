The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan) was held in Washington.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue came together in the interest of humanity when the world is battling with COVID-19, adding that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.

Here are the latest developments from the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders:

PM Modi proposes common international travelling protocol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate at Quad leaders meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday, adding that the proposal was "well-received" by all leaders of Quad nations.

India tells Quad will allow export of 8 million Indo-Pacific vaccine doses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told fellow leaders of the Quad partnership on Friday India will allow the export of 8 million COVID-19 vaccines by end of October in line with a deal reached by the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in March, India's foreign secretary said on Friday.

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said.

Focus of Quad is not on security apparatus: US

Amid the ongoing Quad Leaders' Summit, the United States on Friday (local time) emphasised that the focus of the group is not on the "security apparatus" but issues like COVID, climate and emerging technologies and infrastructure.

Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion, sovereign rights must be respected: Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (local time) asserted said that the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion in accordance with international law and sovereign rights must be respected during his address at the Quad Summit in Washington.

Underlining the "extraordinary opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region, Morrison said,"it has wide diversity, great wealth but many challenges that must be overcome. And we see the role of our nations."

