This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had an 'extensive and productive' discussion with Joe Biden, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga during the first in-person Quad leaders meeting.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan) was held in Washington.
The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan) was held in Washington.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue came together in the interest of humanity when the world is battling with COVID-19, adding that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue came together in the interest of humanity when the world is battling with COVID-19, adding that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the latest developments from the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders:
Here are the latest developments from the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders:
PM Modi proposes common international travelling protocol
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi proposes common international travelling protocol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate at Quad leaders meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday, adding that the proposal was "well-received" by all leaders of Quad nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate at Quad leaders meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday, adding that the proposal was "well-received" by all leaders of Quad nations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India tells Quad will allow export of 8 million Indo-Pacific vaccine doses
India tells Quad will allow export of 8 million Indo-Pacific vaccine doses
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told fellow leaders of the Quad partnership on Friday India will allow the export of 8 million COVID-19 vaccines by end of October in line with a deal reached by the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in March, India's foreign secretary said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told fellow leaders of the Quad partnership on Friday India will allow the export of 8 million COVID-19 vaccines by end of October in line with a deal reached by the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in March, India's foreign secretary said on Friday.
India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan
India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan.
India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said.
Focus of Quad is not on security apparatus: US
Focus of Quad is not on security apparatus: US
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid the ongoing Quad Leaders' Summit, the United States on Friday (local time) emphasised that the focus of the group is not on the "security apparatus" but issues like COVID, climate and emerging technologies and infrastructure.
Amid the ongoing Quad Leaders' Summit, the United States on Friday (local time) emphasised that the focus of the group is not on the "security apparatus" but issues like COVID, climate and emerging technologies and infrastructure.
Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion, sovereign rights must be respected: Morrison
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion, sovereign rights must be respected: Morrison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (local time) asserted said that the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion in accordance with international law and sovereign rights must be respected during his address at the Quad Summit in Washington.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (local time) asserted said that the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion in accordance with international law and sovereign rights must be respected during his address at the Quad Summit in Washington.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Underlining the "extraordinary opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region, Morrison said,"it has wide diversity, great wealth but many challenges that must be overcome. And we see the role of our nations."
Underlining the "extraordinary opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region, Morrison said,"it has wide diversity, great wealth but many challenges that must be overcome. And we see the role of our nations."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!