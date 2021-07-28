1 min read.Updated: 28 Jul 2021, 11:10 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
The advanced nations have vaccinated nearly 40 per cent of the population, compared to barely 11 per cent in emerging markets
While the global economy is still growing, the uneven distribution of vaccines is leaving the developing nations behind, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned on Tuesday. Echoing the similar sentiment Apollo Hospitals MD Dr Sangita Reddy said a vaccine for all is the overarching lesson that is yet to be understood and the world needs to come together to end this Covid-19 pandemic.
'The world really does need to come together to end the pandemic. Vaccine For All is the overarching lesson that is yet to be understood & until it is V will continue to exp health & economic growth disparities and challenges, " Sangita Reddy tweeted along with a video of IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath in which she flagged the "widening gap" as advanced economies grow faster and developing nations, especially in Asia, slow.