While the global economy is still growing, the uneven distribution of vaccines is leaving the developing nations behind, the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) had warned on Tuesday. Echoing the similar sentiment Apollo Hospitals MD Dr Sangita Reddy said a vaccine for all is the overarching lesson that is yet to be understood and the world needs to come together to end this Covid-19 pandemic.

'The world really does need to come together to end the pandemic. Vaccine For All is the overarching lesson that is yet to be understood & until it is V will continue to exp health & economic growth disparities and challenges, " Sangita Reddy tweeted along with a video of IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath in which she flagged the "widening gap" as advanced economies grow faster and developing nations, especially in Asia, slow.





Advanced nations have vaccinated nearly 40 per cent of the population, compared to barely 11 per cent in emerging markets and a tiny fraction in low-income countries, the report said.

Gopinath said, "at least 1 billion vaccine doses should be shared in 2021 by countries with surplus vaccines."

India's growth forecast was slashed three points to 9.5 per cent,

