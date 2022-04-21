An expert panel of the country's central drugs control authority Thursday met to discuss recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax Covid-19 vaccines among children aged 5-12.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is meeting currently to discuss the matter, reported news agency ANI.
Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19.
The vaccine received emergency use authorisation for the adult population in December last year.
Corbevax is built on the traditional subunit vaccine platform.
Meanwhile, the government has been using Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to vaccinate adolescents between 15-18 years.
