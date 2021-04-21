'Vaccine free for all above 18', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Vaccine free for all above 18', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath2 min read . 06:03 AM IST
UP has also ordered a weekend lockdown, from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am - and a night curfew barring movement of all but essential service providers
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"... in the meeting of the Council of Ministers today it has been decided that coronavirus vaccination of all the people above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh will be made free... Coronavirus will lose, India will win," Adityanath tweeted.
The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.
"The PM's decision will help in better management of COVID and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus."
The state government of Assam will also vaccinate the population above 18 years free of cost. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years..."
In a significant decision to check the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to take a vaccine from May 1 and decided to make pricing, procurement, eligibility, and administration of vaccines open and flexible.
The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time
Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 162 more fatalities, while the infection tally exceeded nine lakh after detection of 29,754 fresh cases on Tuesday.
