Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic, said Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India, on Wednesday. He said that 200 million Covid vaccine doses were lying with the states and people should get themselves inoculated as soon as possible.

Urging all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the Serum chief said that the vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation. “Today there are over 200 million doses available with states," he added.

Earlier in the day Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. The cumulative coronavirus vaccines administered in India has exceeded 113.68 crore mark.

Of all the vaccine doses administered, around 90% are SII's Covishield and close to 10% are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The number of fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in India.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am. This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions.

Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as the first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477).

Serum, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has pumped out hundreds of millions of doses of Covishield and the company was meant to be the main provider of vaccines to WHO-backed Covax before the export halt.

Covishield is a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by the Serum Institute. SII has nearly quadrupled its output of Covishield to up to 240 million doses a month since April, when India stopped all exports in order to inoculate its own people during a surge of cases.

