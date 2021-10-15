Vaccine inequity needs to be addressed: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI : The stark differences in vaccination coverage of low-income countries and advanced countries is of concern and it is critical that we address vaccine inequity, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told world leaders at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, an official statement said on Friday.

Sitharaman said at Thursday’s meeting that was attended by representatives from 190 IMF member countries that India recognizes universal vaccination is the key to stemming the spread of the virus.

According to information available from UK-based non-profit organization Global Change Data Lab, 47.3% of the world population has received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine but only 2.7% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

On covid-19 vaccine availability and economic recovery, Sitharaman called for greater equity in vaccine access and affordability as the world looked for a faster exit towards recovery and growth.

Sitharaman also emphasized on the importance of a multilateral approach with equity and common, but differentiated, responsibilities and capabilities in combating another key challenge facing the world today—climate change.

The minister said it was important to recognize the formidable challenges faced by developing countries in getting access to affordable financing and technology. To win the war against covid-19, it is imperative to freely share medical research and develop adaptive, responsive, affordable and accessible health care systems, the statement said quoting Sitharaman.

The minister also said to all the participants that despite the pandemic crisis, India continued structural reforms.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee of the Board of Governors of IMF meets twice a year. The committee discusses matters of common concern affecting the global economy and advises the IMF on the direction of its work.

