Vaccine IP waiver not enough, need tech transfer too

The US said it would support a joint proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a waiver on intellectual property on medicinal tools, but only for vaccines. Mint looks at what this could mean for vaccine makers
1. What was the joint proposal at WTO?
In October, India and South Africa jointly made a proposal to the WTO’s Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to adopt a general waiver on patents and other related barriers on diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for covid-19 for the duration of the pandemic. The proposal was aimed at improving access to these medical tools to help countries to effectively respond to the crisis. The two countries said the longer the pandemic persists, the greater the socioeconomic fallout will be, “making it imperative and urgent to collaborate internationally to rapidly contain the outbreak".