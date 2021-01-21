Covishield vaccines reach Dhaka, neighbours thank India for the jab

On Thursday, as Covishield consignment reached Dhaka, Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar was the first one to post pictures on Twtitter, while he says vaccine Maitri reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.

Touchdown in Dhaka.#VaccineMaitri reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.

Apart from Bangladesh, Nepal will also receive the jab on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the foreign ministry on Thursday posted pictures of the consignment leaving for Nepal and Bangladesh earlier on Thursday morning.

Day 2 of #VaccineMaitri



Consignment of Made in India Covid vaccines takes off for Nepal!

Next stop Bangladesh!



Consignment of Indian made Covid vaccines takes off for Bangladesh!

As India starts rolling out Covishield to its neighbours from Wednesday, the countries that received the vaccine has thanked the government for the vaccine.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan on Wednesday said an AN32 glided its way into the Paro valley around 3.25 pm today, ferrying Bhutan's first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine.

Later, the Foreign Minister tweeted: Our profound gratitude to the GoI for the generous gift of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines that Bhutan received today. Deeply grateful to GoI for its abiding friendship and unconditional support to Bhutan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our profound gratitude to the GoI for the generous gift of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines that Bhutan received today. Deeply grateful to GoI for its abiding friendship and unconditional support to Bhutan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marking the event, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to say, Vaccine Maitri begins. Consignment arrives in Bhutan. Another example of Neighbourhood First.

On Wednesday, an Indian Air Force aircraft delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, making it the first country to receive the gift from India

Meanwhile, as the consignment reached the Maldives, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked PM Modi saying a short while ago, a flight from India with 100,000 doses of the CoviShield vaccine arrived in the Maldives, renewing our hopes for a resolution to the Covid 19 crisis soon.

Also foreign minister Abdulla Shahid said, as always, India stands strong and steadfast, by our side, as 1st responder in any crisis.

Maldives is happy to receive as grant, 100,000 doses of Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India - among the first countries to receive vaccines from India.



Maldives is happy to receive as grant, 100,000 doses of Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India - among the first countries to receive vaccines from India.

As always, India stands strong & steadfast, by our side, as 1st responder in any crisis



As always, India stands strong & steadfast, by our side, as 1st responder in any crisis#MaldivesIndiaPartnership pic.twitter.com/Pdi99YxBr1 — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 20, 2021

Maldives became the first of the two countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India under grants assistance in sync with its 'neighbourhood first' policy.

On Wednesday, India sent 150,000 doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bhutan and 100,000 doses to the Maldives.

India had announced a vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy. The only neighbour absent from India's list apart from China, is regional rival Pakistan, which had not requested assistance, according to an Indian government official.

Later, the Indian foreign minister took to Twitter to say, India fulfils its commitment to give vaccines to humanity. Supplies to our neighbours will start on 20th January. The Pharmacy of the World will deliver to overcome the COVID challenge.

